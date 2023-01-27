Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan’s exit from finale on cards; TOP 3 names

As per the latest updates, Tina Datta has been eliminated and the show has now got its top 7 contestants including rapper MC Stan

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 27th January 2023 4:35 pm IST
Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan's exit from finale on cards; TOP 3 names
Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is just a few steps away from the finale and fans are thrilled to know which contestants will make it to the finals. As per the latest updates, Tina Datta has been eliminated and the show has now got its top 7 contestants including rapper MC Stan.

MC Stan Not In Bigg Boss 16 Top 3?

Stan, who enjoys a massive fan following, is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house and he is one of the most-hyped contestants among the BB audience on social media. Fans outside are rooting for him to win the show. However, comedian Krushna Abhishek’s latest statement about the rapper is going to leave his fans a bit disappointed.

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan's per week salary increased? Check here
Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan (Twitter)

During one of his media conversations recently, Krushna said, “MC Stan bahar aayega mujhe lagta hai. Pehle hi aayega kyunki wo khud bhi pareshan hai andar.” He also said, “Mujhe top 3 me Stan nahi lagta.” According to Krushna, the top 3 contestants of BB 16 are —

  • Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
  • Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia
  • Shiv Thakare

Also, considering the social media buzz and talks among other TV celebrities like Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash and others, MC Stan might reach the top 5 but not the top 3 list. He might exit from the show just a few steps before the finale or winner announcement.

However, it is important to note that these are just predictions and anything can happen in the upcoming episodes of BB 16. Let’s wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button