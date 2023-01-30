Bigg Boss 16 Ranks: MC Stan defeats Shiv Thakare, enters TOP 2

Mumbai: The final stretch of Bigg Boss 16 is promising to be an emotional roller coaster. The top 7 contestants are fighting for the prize money and the coveted title. The competition is getting fierce, with players fighting for their place in the top spots.

With just days to go before the finale of Bigg Boss 16, the popular social media page The Khabri revealed the final ranks of the remaining contestants for week 17. As per the list, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is the probable winner of the show, has remained undefeated in the top 1 position.

MC Stan has managed to outpace his competitors and has taken the second spot, leaving Shiv Thakare in third place. The rapper’s onscreen presence and popularity with the audience have earned him this impressive feat.

Bigg Boss 16 Ranks Week 17

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Mc Stan

Shiv Thakare

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Archana Gautam

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Shalin Bhanot

Nominated Contestants List

The nominated contestants for BB 16 are — Sumbul, Archana, Shalin and Stan. Which contestant do you think will lose the Ticket To Finale this week? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.