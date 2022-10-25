Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui reveals top 2, winner name

Mumbai: Tables are turning slowly inside Bigg Boss 16 house as makers are introducing new twists now. The upcoming episodes are all set to unveil more drama with the new nomination task announcement which will be testing the friendships of contestants. It’s just 4th week of the show and viewers are already curious to know which contestant has maximum chances of taking home the trophy this year.

Amid this excitement, we have got our hands on a latest video of Munawar Faruqui where he is seen speaking about the top 2 contestants and winner of Bigg Boss 16. During one of his recent chat with paparazzi, the Lock Upp winner said that Abdu Rozik should be announced as the winner of BB 16.

According to the comedian, Abdu and MC Stan are the top 2 contestants who are playing the game with all honesty. He further concludes saying that only these two contestants are showcasing their true personalities in the house. Check out his video below.

After Sreejita De, Manya Singh became the second contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. Karan Johar, who replaced Salman Khan as show’s host, announced her eviction in Monday’s episode. Post her elimination, 14 contestants are left in the race.

