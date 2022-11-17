Bigg Boss 16: Name, photos of NEW wildcard contestant leaked

Mumbai: Entry of wildcard contestants mid-way with a twist has always been one of the most dramatic phases of Bigg Boss. Like every year, this season too (Bigg Boss 16), makers will be introducing several popular names as wildcard entries to raise the show’s entertainment quotient.

Ridhima Pandit in Bigg Boss 16?

A few weeks ago, two names of the rumoured wildcard contestants went viral — eliminated contestant Sreejita De and Bigg Boss OTT 1 participant Ridhima Pandit. Fans were left excited when Ridhima’s name popped up on internet as they loved her in BB OTT.

And now, her latest tweet on ‘Bigg Boss’ has been grabbing the attention of BB audience. On November 16, Ridhima took to her Twitter and wrote, “2021- Bigg Boss, 2022- No Bigg Boss! 2023- Surprise coming up….. #NotDoingBiggBoss #WhatAmIUpto #KeepGuessing #BiggBoss.”

While many thought that the actress has publicly denied all of these rumours of her doing BB 16, a section of netizens think that she might enter the house as wildcard contestant in 2023 (January). She left her fans guessing about the same.

Do you want to see Ridhima Pandit as wildcard contestant? Comment below.