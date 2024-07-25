Telangana: Kamareddy BJP MLA who beat KCR, Revanth, is unhappy

Hyderabad: Expressing his dissatisfaction over the way Assembly budget sessions are happening, Kamareddy BJP MLA K Venkat Ramana Reddy, who defeated both ex-chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and incumbent Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, said that he was “unnecessarily” elected as an MLA.

Speaking with media during Thursday’s Budget session in the Telangana Assembly, the BJP Kamareddy MLA said that while leaders from different parties were criticising each other in the harshest of words in the house, they were coming out and walking together happily as if nothing has happened. “There are no leaders who could talk about the people’s issues in the Assembly, and that they were unable to understand the miseries of the people,” he added.

“In the past I used to be very excited to go to the assembly, as I used to feel that MLAs would do good for the people. But despite drawing their salaries some members are not attending the sessions, and some are behaving in a very irresponsible manner. When two leaders are speaking, the rest 60 MLAs are doing their bhajan,” said the Kamareddy BJP MLA.

He, however, maintained that even he was not ‘Satya Harischandra’, or a saint himself. Venkat Ramana Reddy made news last year during the Assembly election, when he managed to defeat both KCR and Revanth Reddy for the Kamareddy seat. The win was not expected, as both the BRS and Congress put in their best efforts since it was a matter of prestige to win the seat.