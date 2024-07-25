Rs 3K crore proposed for minority welfare in Telangana Budget 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday proposed to allocate Rs 3,003 crore for minority welfare in the Telangana state budget 2024. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who is also the finance minister of the state, said that the development and the protection of rights of the minorities contribute to the overall development of the state. The government will continue working on minority welfare, he added.

During the speech, the deputy CM mentioned that the government was providing free civil services coaching to students from minority, BC, SC, ST communities. He also proposed Rs 5,000 stipend for students studying in their locality and Rs 2,500 to local students.

He added that the state government had sanctioned Rs 33 crore for this year’s Ramzan celebrations, and Rs 50 lakh for the maintenance of various Ashoorkhanas.



The government had announced Rs 4.43 crore for Haj and had allocated Rs 2.4 for the Tablighi Jamaat meeting earlier in January 2024, he said.