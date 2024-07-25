Hyderabad old city metro project gets Rs 500 cr in Telangana budget

Hyderabad: The Telangana budget presented today in the Assembly has allocated Rs 500 crore for the Hyderabad old city metro project.

Among the various allocations, Rs 3,065 crore has been allocated to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Rs 500 crore to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Rs 3,385 crore to Metro Water Works, and Rs 200 crore to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Hyderabad Old City Metro Project

The Hyderabad old city metro project has long been a demand. Recently, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Old City metro line between MGBS and Falaknuma.

The 5.5 km stretch is part of Corridor II of the green line from JBS to Falaknuma.

According to HMRL MD NVS Reddy, approximately 1,100 properties will be affected by road widening at the metro rail station locations. The project is expected to cost about Rs 2,000 crore, including road widening and utility shifting.

The metro rail alignment will pass through Darulshifa, Puranihaveli, Etebarchowk, Alijakotla, Mir Momin Daira, Haribowli, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, Aliabad, and end at Falaknuma Metro Rail Station. There will be four stations: Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, and Falaknuma.

Telangana budget

The first full budget presented by a Congress-led government in Telangana since the state’s formation was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the state assembly today.

In February, the Congress government introduced a vote-on-account following its assumption of power in December.

Among other allocations in the budget, Rs 3,003 crore has been allocated to the Minorities Welfare Department.

