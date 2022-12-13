Bigg Boss 16: Pic of Priyanka holding winner’s trophy goes viral

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most popular and most-hyped contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The actress has been receiving humongous support from BB audience since day 1 for showcasing many shades of her personality such as cute, funny, strong and fearless. In a very short span of time, she has won millions of hearts. Hashtags such as ‘Fearless Priyanka Chahar’, ‘Unbeatable Priyanka Chahar’, and ‘BB 16 Winner’ among others often trend heavily on social media.

And now, a fan-made photo of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary where she is seen holding a Bigg Boss trophy is going viral on social media. It is very clear that the original picture is of Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and her face has been swapped by Priyanka’s. Though it is just a photo-shopped image, fans are going gaga over the same. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, in a shocking twist last week, Tina Datta made a comeback in the house creating a lot of muddles among the contestants. Not just this, Bigg Boss threw another googly last night announcing that not one but three captains will be ruling the house week. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta & Soundarya Sharma are the new ‘ranis’ of Bigg Boss 16.

