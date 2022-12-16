Abaya to makeup: A look at Sana Khan-owned brands

Hyderabad: After quitting showbiz due to which Sana Khan rose to fame, the former actress is still very popular among her fans. Sana started her acting career in 2005 with a low-budget film’ Yeh hai High Society.’ She ended her journey after posting a message on Instagram about quitting the entertainment industry on the 8th of October 2020. In her brief but successful journey as an actress, Sana had grabbed the eyeballs always.

Sana’s life after quitting showbiz

After saying goodbye to the glamorous world, Sana married an Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed on 21 November 2020. The couple performed Umrah and Haj together and shared images on various social media platforms. She then started preaching Islam on her Youtube channel ‘ Sana Khan Vlogs.’

Sana in an Instagram post where she announced that she is going to disassociate herself from the entertainment industry mentioned that she will now serve humanity and follow the order of her creator( Allah).

Sana is actively teaching her fans about Islam and has also launched her own brands. She owns the popular clothing brand ‘Haya By Sana Khan.’ She is also the owner of ‘Face Spa By Sana Khan’ and is running an NGO (Hayat Welfare) along with her husband. Sana loves travelling and often shares her travelling experiences with her fans on social media.

The former Bigg Boss contestant has around 5.4 million followers on Instagram and is seen promoting her business very actively on social media. After acting, she is now known as a successful businesswoman. She has found a niche in the clothing and makeup market. She is often seen promoting hijab and halal makeup items.

She is frequently spotted hosting exhibitions in collaboration with top clothing brands and was also seen in Hyderabad in April this year.

What to buy from Sana-owned stores

If you are also a Sana Khan fan below is the list of items you can buy from Haya By Sana Khan and Face Spa By Sana Khan

Haya By Sana Khan

You can bring home hijabs, abayas, kurtas, suits, salwar and kameez, skull and traditional caps for men, a wide range of perfumes, etc from Haya By Sana Khan. Website earlier used to sell only Hijabs but now she has launched various clothing items for infants and men also.

Face Spa By Sana Khan

To see her fans glowing and shining day by day, Sana Khan launched Face spa products and is offering various skin and hair treatments to her followers. If you go through their official website, you will find a wide range of products for your skin and also phone numbers if you want any skin treatment. Sana Khan claims that she is selling only halal ( which are made up of only halal things) and Wudu (ablution) friendly products.

She is promoting her products by relating them to Islam and her fans now consider her a preacher.