Bigg Boss 16: Second male contestant to get eliminated is…

Mumbai: New week calls for a new nomination round. Bigg Boss 16 saw a fresh nomination task last night in which one of the captains Soundarya Sharma got the special power to save the contestants.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants List

Four contestants have been nominated for the 11th week’s elimination round. Housemates who landed in the danger zone are —

Sajid Khan

Shiv Thakare

Tina Datta

Shalin Bhanot

Elimination Updates

Among the above four contestants, Shalin Bhanot is having a high chance of getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 next. Shiv Thakare is among the strongest contenders, so he has no chance of bidding goodbye to the show. Tina Datta, on the other hand, has just re-entered BB 16 post her temporary eviction last week, so she is likely to stay more in the game. Speaking about Sajid Khan, the buzz on social media has it that the makers’ plot is to keep him till the finale. However, these are just predictions and only the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will tell about which unlucky contestant will walk home next.

Who do you think will get eliminated next from Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.