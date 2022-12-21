Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar removes Ankit Gupta from show?

Ankit Gupta and 3 other contestants have been nominated for 12th week's elimination round in Bigg Boss 16

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 21st December 2022 12:02 pm IST
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar removes Ankit Gupta from show?
Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta (Twitter)

Mumbai: Popular controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is currently in its 12th week. The highly watched and talked-about show in India is making headlines everyday for its drama, controversy, and unexpected twists and turns. Latest googly by makers has put contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a tough situation.

In a latest promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Bigg Boss calls Priyanka in the confession room and gives a chance to press the buzzer and save Rs 25 lakh from the prize money or not press the buzzer and save Ankit Gupta from getting evicted. If she presses it, Ankit will have to immediately leave the house. The viral teaser has left ‘Priyankit’ fans worried.

However, we hear that Priyanka has saved Ankit Gupta from getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 and the prize money now becomes zero. Check out the video below. It remains to be seen how the situation will play out and what the future holds for both contestants.

