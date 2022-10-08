‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman gifts 2 kg DBs to Abdu; Sreejita, Manya get into tiff

Furthermore, both TV actor Sreejita De and former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh will be seen getting into a heated argument and nasty fight.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 8th October 2022 11:51 am IST
'Bigg Boss 16': Salman gifts 2 kg DBs to Abdu; Sreejita, Manya get into tiff
Bigg Boss 16 salman khan Abdu Rozik

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has returned as a host of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and unlike last season this time he will be taking classes and assessing the weekly activities on a special episode of ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’.

The host will start off by presenting a set of 2 kg dumbbells to Tajikistan singer and contestant Abdu Rozik.

The makers of the show released the episode’s promo ahead of its broadcast.

MS Education Academy

Later, he organises a party for ten contestants of the house. Before the dinner begins, the host advises the contestants to be themselves.

Also Read
Madhuri Dixit: Era of boxing people and characters is over

He feels that ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’ actor and contestant Gautam Singh Vig is not showing his real side on the show. Salman also asks for MC Stan’s opinion on who’s fake in the house. He also announces a dance performance by Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer.

The former dances to ‘Gori Naache’ and the latter to ‘Param Sundari’.

Furthermore, both TV actor Sreejita De and former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh will be seen getting into a heated argument and nasty fight.

They can be seen hurling insults at each other. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button