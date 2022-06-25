Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan not returning? Actor finally reveals

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has been hosting the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ since 2010, the year the show aired it’s fourth season. Over the years, the actor has become synonymous with the show, and the channel has gone the extra mile gaining good TRP by keeping him on as host. He has got the right pulse in attracting millions of viewers across the country with his magical charisma.

Bigg Boss, which is loved by the audience for its gripping content, successfully completed its 15 seasons so far. And now fans are curious to know whether Salman Khan is going to return as host in the upcoming seasom or not.

Recently, on the green carpet of IIFA 2022, spoke about his return on Bigg Boss 16 and said, “This is the first time I will be hosting IIFA so I don’t know how that’s going to be. But, Bigg Boss I have been hosting for the past many years.” When anchor asked him that if it’s safe to say that he is going to be hosting Bigg Boss this year as well, then actor said, “Yes, very safe.” Watch the video below shared by Colors TV on Instagram.

Soon after the video went viral, fans expressed their happinness and are now eager to watch the show soon on screens.

On the professional, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now titled as ‘Bhaijaan’) in Hyderabad. Apart from this, he also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in his kitty. Salman will also be seen playing cameos in Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan and Chiranjeevi‘s God Father.