Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot OUT of finale race? See top 6

Mumbai: The makers of Bigg Boss 16 will be seen dropping a bomb ahead of the finale week, announcing the elimination of one contestant from the competition. According to buzz, the four nominated contestants for the ongoing week are — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.

Now, fans are curious to know which unlucky contestant will be shown the door of exit just a few days before the grand finale which is scheduled to take place on February 14 and 15.

Shalin Bhanot to get eliminated?

Going by the latest social media buzz, it seems like it’s time for Shalin Bhanot to walk out of the show after Tina Datta. It is very clear that Shalin is having fewer supporters and fans when compared to Sumbul, Stan and Archana.

Archana Gautam has built a separate fanbase for herself who wants to see her in the top 3 finalists. Sumbul and Stan will receive votes from Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia’s fans. So, Shalin is having a high chance of getting evicted from the finale week after losing TTF.

Bigg Boss 16 Top 6 Finalists

If Shalin gets eliminated the top 6 contenders who will be left in the final race are —

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Shiv Thakare MC Stan Sumbul Touqeer Khan Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia Archana Gautam

It is being said that Archana will exit the final race by opting for the ‘briefcase’ filled with cash prizes. Let’s wait and watch how the tables are going to turn in the upcoming episodes. One thing is for sure the finale is going to be a nail-biting affair.