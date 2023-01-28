Bigg Boss 16: ‘Shame on Farah Khan’ trends on Twitter

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has undoubtedly emerged as a fan favourite in Bigg Boss 16. Fans often rally behind her on social media to express their support, with many praising her for her intelligence, determination, and fearless attitude. She has consistently come out on top, earning her a large number of votes from the viewers. In fact, reports are coming in that Priyanka is going to win the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

Host Farah Khan’s latest statement about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has left fans irked. Farah stepped in Salman Khan’s shoes for hosting this week’s weekend ka vaar episodes. She was seen bashing Priyanka and Tina Datta for mocking Shalin. Farah even went on to call that these two girls are the ‘most hated contestants’ outside currently and even went on to call Priyanka a ‘vamp’.

This hasn’t gone down well with Priyanka’s fans who are calling out Farah for being openly ‘biased’. Many are claiming that she has no right to speak to Priyanka this way. Check out some tweets below.

Farah Khan has even closed her comments section under the latest Instagram posts to avoid hate from Priyanka’s fans.

https://twitter.com/Sonaholic_Ashu/status/1619085519442546688

What's your take on Farah Khan's statements on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta?

