Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s ex-gf to enter show, see pics

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is slowly becoming one of the most successful seasons in its history. Loyal viewers say that the ongoing season is one of the ‘most entertaining’ after the 13th season. Thanks to the questionable ‘love stories’, fights to Archana Gautam’s never-ending drama.

And now, it’s time for the tables to turn inside Bigg Boss 16 as the show is set to welcome a set of few wild card contestants who will be adding more masala in the house. We are hearing that Shiv Thakare’s former girlfriend and Bigg Boss Marathi fame Veena Jagtap is one among them.

Veena Jagtap In Bigg Boss 16?

Yes, you read that right. If the buzz on social media is to be believed, Veena has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16 to take part in the show. Talks are still on and the actress is yet to give the nod. If she accepts the offer, it is going to be a game-changing point for Shiv Thakare and viewers will witness new equations in the house. Let’s wait for the official announcement.

Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap met on Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and fell in love with each other. Their jodi was an instant hit among the BB audience. They decided to part ways after dating for a while.

Check out some pictures from Veena’s Instagram here.

Week 10 Nominations List

Meanwhile, contestants who got nominated for the upcoming elimination round in BB 16 are — MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, and Tina Datta. Who do you think will get evicted next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.