Bigg Boss 16: THIS female contestant to be removed from finale

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 finale is around the corner and getting eliminated from the show just a few days before it is the most painful thing for contestants. Sources suggest that the grand finale is likely to take place on February 11 and 12 which means over two weeks are left for the show to conclude.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants

The nominated contestants for the ongoing week are —

Tina Datta

Shalin Bhanot

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

Current Voting Trends

Going by the current voting trends, Tina Datta is reportedly receiving lesser votes compared to Shiv, Shalin and Priyanka. The Udaariyan actress is leading the trend followed by Shiv.

Tina Datta to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16?

A few inside sources earlier said that there will be no elimination this week and we can expect a shocking double eviction next week. However, according to The Khabri, there will be an elimination in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If yes, then Tina Datta is having a high chance of walking out of the show due to fewer votes.

As expected Voting lines are opened till tomorrow 2PM



There will be an elimination. Vote now for your favourite. #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 25, 2023

