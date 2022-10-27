Bigg Boss 16: This female contestant to reach TOP 3

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is witnessing some dramatic twists now and contestants are giving their 100% to make their presence feel on the screen and entertain the audience in the best possible way. However, it seems like only a few are managing to win viewers’ hearts. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one among them.

Bigg Boss 16 fans love Priyanka Choudhary’s game!

BB fans are lauding Priyanka for playing the game in a balanced way by showcasing all shades of her personality such as cute, funny, strong and fearless. Be it her camaraderie with Abdu Rozik to her chemistry with Ankit Gupta, everything about Priyanka is loved by her audience who thinks that she will reach the finale for sure.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia too appreciated Priyanka’s game and said that he sees her in the top 3. Taking to Twitter, the KKK 12 contestant wrote, “I really like Priyanka! I think she is a strong girl and she is really apt!! I see her in the top 3!”

I really like Priyanka! I think she a strong girl and she is really apt!! I see her in the top 3! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) October 26, 2022

Several hashtags such as ‘PriyankaIsTheBoss’, ‘BB QUEEN PRIYANKA’ and ‘PRIYANKA WINNING HEARTS’ have been trending on Twitter. PriyankaIsTheBoss has crossed thousands of tweets and still continuing.

What’s your take on Priyanka Choudhary’s game in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.