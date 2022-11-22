Bigg Boss 16: Tiff between Shalin & Sumbul’s parents

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 22nd November 2022 2:30 pm IST
Bigg Boss 16: Tiff between Shalin & Sumbul's parents
Shalin , Sumbul (IANS)

Mumbai: In a recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sumbul Touqeer’s father in an audio conversation with her said: “Shalin Aur Tina ko unki aukaad dikha doh (show Shalin and Tina their worth).”

These words have not gone down well with Shalin Bhanot’s father who said: “Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on national television, against other participants is very, very cheap! And it’s more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown.”

“Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn’t have sent her on the show and if you have then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!”

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show, Bollywood star Salman Khan said that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin as she behaved erratically when he got into an ugly spat with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.

