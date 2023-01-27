Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta exits before finale, see her earnings

Mumbai: Actress Tina Datta, who is best known for her role in the popular daily soap ‘Uttaran’, is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. She got evicted after receiving the least number of votes compared to the other three nominated contestants — Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

The elimination took place during yesterday’s shoot and she is currently out of the house. Her eviction will be showcased in the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode. Tina Datta had been in the house for over three months and had won the hearts of many viewers with her strong personality and performances.

Tina Datta Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

As Tina Datta’s journey in Bigg Boss 16 comes to an end, let’s quickly have a look at how much she earned from the show. Reportedly, Tina charged Rs 8-9 lakh per week. So, for 17 weeks, her total remuneration stands at around Rs 1.3 to 1.5cr.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta gets eliminated (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 16 Finale Details

The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is rumoured to take place in February’s second week and the remaining contestants are now gearing up for the final showdown. Fans are thrilled to know who will bag the coveted trophy this year.

Farah Khan Replaces Salman Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan will be replacing actor Salman Khan as a host during the weekend ka vaar episode this week. Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Mika Singh will be making an appearance on the show this week as special guests.

