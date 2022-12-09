Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s total earnings for 10 weeks

Mumbai: In yet another shocking move, one of the popular and top contestants of Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta has been eliminated from the show. The actress is the 5th housemate to walk out of the show after Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori and Gautam Vig. However, Sreejita is back as a wildcard contestant.

Tina Datta Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

As Tina Datta’s journey in Bigg Boss 16 comes to an end, fans are curious are know how much the actress charged for her stint on the controversial reality show. Tina bid adieu to BB 16 in 10th week. Reportedly, she charged Rs 8-9 lakh per week. So, if we calculate, Tina’s remuneration for 10 weeks stands at around Rs 80-90L. And this is a whopping amount as it is almost double the prize money!

Tina Datta (Twitter)

Sources have it that Tina got eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 due to a lack of votes. Ever since the reports of her eviction started surfacing online, Tina’s fans have threatened to stop watching the show as they think it is ‘unfair’ and she was providing good content too. Apart from her fights with Sumbul and other co-contestants, her questionable relationship with Shalin Bhanot too grabbed a lot of attention.

