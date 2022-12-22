Bigg Boss 16: Top 2 contestants Priyanka, Shiv’s total earnings

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are currently ruling Bigg Boss 16 house. Undoubtedly, they are among the strongest and most fearless contenders of the show. Loyal viewers of BB 16 believe that Priyanka and Shiv are the potential finalists and predictions also have it that one of these two might lift the coveted trophy this year.

While Priyanka is managing to hold her ground strong since week 1, Shiv has been termed as the ‘smartest’ player of the season. Fans hail his masterminded game. As the two continue to rule the show, let’s quickly have a look at their earnings from Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

Like every year, this season too celebrity contestants are demanding huge bucks to participate in Bigg Boss. Both Priyanka and Shiv are charging Rs 5L per week. The show is currently in its 12th week, so their total earnings so far stand at Rs 55L (approx).

Bigg Boss 16 Updates

From captaincy drama to ugly fights, Bigg Boss 16 is only getting more interesting with each passing day. The scheme of having three captains has turned the tables inside the house. Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan and Sreejita De are her current captains of BB 16.

