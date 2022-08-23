Bigg Boss 16: Two more contestants’ names leaked, check here

Mumbai: Makers of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss are yet to make an official announcement about its 16th season. Months before its premiere, the news about the house’s theme contestants and host’s fee is already keeping the audience at the edge of their seats.

So far, several popular names from the entertainment industry have been floating on internet who are likely to take part in the captive reality show. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are the latest celebrities to join the list of approached contestants.

Charu Asopa, Rajiv Sen in Bigg Boss 16?

The estranged couple, who are making headlines these days for their troubled marriage, confirmed to ETimes that they’ve been offered the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, they are yet to give a nod. If everything goes well, then we might soon get to see both Charu and Rajeev inside Bigg Boss 16.

Rajeev, who is also Sushmita Sen’s brother, and Charu tied the knot in June 2019.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen (Instagram)

Contestants List

Meanwhile, other speculated contestants of Bigg Boss 16 include —

Social media influencer Masroor Chougle

Madirakshi

Zain Imam

Akanksha Puri

Kashish Thakur

Munawar Faruqui

Kanika Mann

Faisal Shaikh

Twinkle Kapoor

Shivin Narang

Vivian Dsena

Farmani Naaz

Official list is still awaited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 16.