Bigg Boss 16: Who will pick briefcase this year? Check amount

Mumbai: The competition among the top 8 contestants in Bigg Boss 16 is getting fierce as the show slowly sails towards the finale. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, speculations are rife that the grand finale will be taking place in the second week of February and fans are curious to know all details about it.

‘Briefcase’ filled with a huge amount of money has always been one of the most interesting parts of the finale. To add to their excitement, Bigg Boss decides to test the contestants’ integrity by sending a mysterious briefcase inside the house. Participants will give the option to take the money bag and leave the show just a few hours before the winner announcement.

Bigg Boss 16 Briefcase

In the last season, we saw Nishant Bhat walking out of the show with a briefcase filled with Rs 10 lakh cash. Paras Chhabra took to the same amount in the 13th season, while Rakhi Sawant opted for the suitcase with Rs 14L in Bigg Boss 14. So, considering the amounts of the previous season, the briefcase prize money for BB 16 is likely to be between 10-14L. However, the actual amount will be disclosed at the time of the finale only.

It is being said that Archana Gautam is expected to make a smart move by opting for a briefcase call this season as she has less chance of winning the show. Let’s wait and watch.

Who do you think will pick the briefcase in Bigg Boss 16 finale? Comment your opinion below.