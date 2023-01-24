Bigg Boss 16’s Tina Datta bags work opportunity in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: ‘Is Bigg Boss 16 house turning into campus placements spot?’ is the question that is popping up in viewers’ mind as contestants continue to bag new projects every week. Recently, we saw host Salman Khan hinting at offering Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a Bollywood movie after her exit from BB 16. We also saw Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia and Shalin Bhanot bagging two separate projects with Ekta Kapoor.

And now, we hear that Tina Datta too got a big offer from south. Yes, you read that right! Latest reports suggest that Tina has been roped in for one of the upcoming Tollywood films which will have a big star in the lead role. The ‘TinaTribe’ is going gaga after the actress bagged this big opportunity in Hyderabad which will mark her Telugu debut.

As per the recent reports by the Mid-Day, she will be seen playing the role of an obedient daughter of a rich politician who falls in love with a boy who works for his dad. The untitled film’s storyline revolves around a couple who come from different family backgrounds. The film will witness a major drama and keep viewers hooked to the screens.

More details about the film are still awaited.

Apart from this, she has also been roped in to play the lead role in Durga Aur Charu which currently airs on Colors channel.

We all saw that Tina gained a lot of fame with the ‘Uttaran’ show in which she played the role of Ichcha for which she received the best actress award. She later also took part in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She is currently fighting for the trophy in Bigg Boss 16.







