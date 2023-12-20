Bigg Boss 17: 2 Top female contestants face elimination

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is slowly sailing towards its final leg and still 14 contestants are in the game. Discussions about contestant additions and eliminations have taken centre stage. With the show completing two months and entering its 10th week, viewers are eagerly anticipating who will be the next to bid farewell.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominations 10th Week

The nominations for this week have already taken place and the process will be showcased in tonight’s episode.

Surprisingly, the nominations have put two popular television bahus, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma, on the list facing elimination threats. Both are well-known faces in the television industry and have been considered strong contenders expected to make it to the finale. Despite being in the danger zone this week, speculation suggests that the makers are unlikely to remove them from the show.

The recent tensions between Ankita and Aishwarya have added an extra layer of drama to the Bigg Boss house, with their heated disagreements grabbing the attention of viewers. The clash of these popular TV personalities has become a talking point among fans.

Joining them in the danger zone are Anurag Dobhal and Neil Bhatt. With one of them facing the possibility of walking home this week, the suspense has heightened among the audience.

As the show progresses towards its climax, viewers are in for a thrilling ride to see who will survive the nominations and continue the journey in Bigg Boss 17.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.