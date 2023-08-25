Bigg Boss 17: 3 YouTubers who are set to enter show are…

Mumbai: Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 premiere is around the corner. In a strategic move, it appears that the creators of the controversial reality show are gearing up to tap into the power of the digital realm yet again. Following the huge success and remarkable TRPs of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which featured YouTube sensations Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, the show’s producers seem poised to make use of the popularity of more YouTubers in the upcoming 17th season.

As anticipation builds around this interesting shift in casting, all eyes are fixed on which prominent YouTubers might grace the Bigg Boss 17 house next. With the internet buzzing, there are three names currently circulating on social media, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans and enthusiasts. Check out the names below.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants List

1. Sourav Joshi

One of the India’s popular YouTubers Sourav Joshi is likely to participate in Bigg Boss 17. Speculations started doing rounds after he dropped hint and spoke about the show in his most recent vlog with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Watch the video below.

2. UK 07 Rider (Anurag Dobhal)

Sources close to the production suggest that Rider, who is said to be the No.1 Moto Vlogger in India, is almost confirmed for Bigg Boss 17. However, there is no official confirmation from him yet. He currently has more than 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘The UK 07 Rider’. He hails from Dehradun and enjoys a massive fan following of 4.9M on Instagram.

3. Harsh Beniwal

Harsh Beniwal, a prominent YouTuber and content creator, has carved a distinctive niche for himself in the digital realm. He has 15.5M subscribers on his channel. Known for his comedic flair and relatable content, Harsh’s videos often tackle everyday situations with a humorous twist, resonating with a wide audience. Harsh made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2.

Speculations are rife that Harsh has been approached for Bigg Boss 17 and talks are in the advance stage. He also dropped major hint on his Insta story.

#HarshBeniwal on insta story and broadcast, has given hints of #BiggBoss17.

Although, we dont confirm this news, it could be his next youtube video title also pic.twitter.com/fEyQImsrs6 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 23, 2023

Let’s wait for an official confirmation from the makers and above mentioned YouTubers.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.