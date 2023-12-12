Bigg Boss 17: 4 contestants face next elimination, see list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 has successfully completed two months and now the show is stepped into its ninth week, bringing fresh challenges and another nerve-wracking elimination round. With 14 contestants still vying for the coveted title, including the recent wildcard entry Aoora, a K-pop star, the competition has become even more intense.

According to latest Live Feed updates, the nominations for the ongoing week/the upcoming elimination have already been finalized and four contestants have found themselves in the danger zone this week.

Bigg Boss 17 9th Week Nominations

The contestants who got nominated for this week are —

Abhishek Kumar

Vicky Jain

Khanzaadi

Neil Bhatt

The air is thick with anticipation as fans eagerly await to see who among them will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 house next. Nominations process will be showcased in tonight’s episode.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out who will face the exit this week.