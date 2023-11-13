Bigg Boss 17: Arun cries after getting message from Hyderabad

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17’s Weekend Ka Vaar, emotions ran high as contestants received heartwarming Diwali surprises. All the housemates received touching video messages from their family members, leaving everyone in tears.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey, a contestant from Hyderabad, too cried inconsolably after receiving a heartfelt message from his wife Malak and their daughter Jury. Arun’s emotional breakdown moved not only his fellow housemates but also viewers. Special guest Bharti Singh too was seen crying after watching Arun’s wife’s message. A clip from the last night’s episode was shared on his Instagram today.

Support poured in from fans in Hyderabad, filling the comments section with comforting messages. Check out the comments below.

What’s your take on Arun Srikanth’s gameplay in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.