Bigg Boss 17: Arun teaches Hyderabadi slang to contestants

Mumbai: The cultural diversity on national television just got a Hyderabadi twist, and viewers are loving it! From MTV Hustle to the Bigg Boss stage, Hyderabadis have been proudly showcasing their city’s unique culture and language, adding a refreshing touch to Indian television. In a historic first for Bigg Boss, Arun Srikanth Mashettey of BB 17 is charming audiences with his Hyderabadi style, making it a delightful treat for viewers.

Arun, hailing from Charminar in Hyderabad, has been winning hearts with his vibrant use of the Hyderabadi language on the grand platform of Bigg Boss. Viewers, especially from the city, are relishing the experience of hearing their beloved dialect on a national scale.

Social media is abuzz with viral clips from the show, featuring Arun playfully teaching his co-contestants Hyderabadi words like “Baigan,” “angaar,” “mauth daaldinge,” and more.

The clips have sparked a wave of laughter and joy among fans, as Arun effortlessly infuses the show with the cultural richness of Hyderabad. This unique contribution to the linguistic diversity of Bigg Boss 17 has set Arun apart, making him a favourite among audiences nationwide.

As the season progresses, viewers can look forward to more such moments, courtesy of Arun Srikanth Mashettey, as he continues to make history with his Hyderabadi swag on Bigg Boss 17.

