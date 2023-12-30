Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan hospitalised, quits show?

Mumbai: Wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan has become the talk of the town ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Her relationship with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui has been grabbing headlines, but things took a dramatic turn when Ayesha found herself nominated for elimination this week.

Surprisingly, despite spending a lot of time with Munawar, Ayesha has been sharing not-so-favorable opinions about him with other contestants. Fans of Munawar are eagerly awaiting Ayesha’s eviction, but a recent medical emergency has added a twist to the story!

Ayesha Khan Out Of Bigg Boss 17 House

On the evening of December 29, Ayesha experienced a sudden fainting spell, leading to her hospitalization, as per sources.

Speculation arose about her quitting the show, but insiders reveal that Ayesha did not leave voluntarily. After a quick checkup, she was brought back into the Bigg Boss house.

Sources also said that Ayesha suffered this mental breakdown after host Salman Khan schooled her during Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. Bhaijaan spoke in favour of Munawar and slammed Ayesha questioning her motive behind entering the show.

Ayesha Khan, who entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant, has been stirring controversy since her arrival. Her claim of Munawar Faruqui double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi left the nation and other housemates shocked. Despite the health scare, Ayesha remains an active participant in the reality show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.