Bigg Boss 17: Double elimination this week? Check names

Bigg Boss 17 viewers are requesting the introduction of fresh faces as wild card contestants to spice up the show

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th November 2023 2:51 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17 nominated contestants for week 4 (Twitter)

Mumbai: The tension rises in Bigg Boss 17 as the nomination process for the fourth week brought an unexpected turn. Rather than the usual count of three or four, a whopping nine contestants found themselves in the danger zone, nominated for potential elimination this week.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominated Contestants

Dil Room

  • Ankita Lokhande
  • Neil Bhatt
  • Aishwarya Sharma

Dum Room

  • Samarth Jurel
  • Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai
  • Anurag Dobhal
  • Arun Mashettey

Dimag Room

  • Navid Sole
  • Mannara Chopra

This sudden increase in the number of nominated housemates has now led fans and viewers to speculate on the possibility of a double elimination this week. Viewers are requesting the introduction of fresh faces as wild card contestants to spice up the show. Despite these fan demands, there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding the possibility of a double eviction.

The uncertainty lingers, and it remains to be seen whether the show will bid farewell to one or possibly two contestants in the upcoming eviction round. Who do you think will walk out next? Comment below.

