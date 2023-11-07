Bigg Boss 17: Double elimination this week? Check names

Mumbai: The tension rises in Bigg Boss 17 as the nomination process for the fourth week brought an unexpected turn. Rather than the usual count of three or four, a whopping nine contestants found themselves in the danger zone, nominated for potential elimination this week.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominated Contestants

Dil Room

Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya Sharma

Dum Room

Samarth Jurel

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai

Anurag Dobhal

Arun Mashettey

Dimag Room

Navid Sole

Mannara Chopra

This sudden increase in the number of nominated housemates has now led fans and viewers to speculate on the possibility of a double elimination this week. Viewers are requesting the introduction of fresh faces as wild card contestants to spice up the show. Despite these fan demands, there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding the possibility of a double eviction.

The uncertainty lingers, and it remains to be seen whether the show will bid farewell to one or possibly two contestants in the upcoming eviction round. Who do you think will walk out next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.