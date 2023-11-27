Bigg Boss 17 Elimination: 8 Contestants in danger zone, see list

Mumbai: As a new week begins in Bigg Boss 17, the anticipation for another elimination grows. Last week, Jigna Vora bid farewell to the show, after which 16 contestants are left in the competition.

According to latest Live Feed updates, the seventh week nominations have already taken place stirring up a storm in the house.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominations 7th Week

This week’s nomination process has left not one or two but a whopping 8 big contestants on the chopping block. They are —

Rinku Dhawan

Vicky Jain

KhanZaadi

Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt

Mannara Chopra

Anurag Dobhal

Arun Shettey

Speculations are rife that a double elimination might be in the cards this week. According to buzz circulating in the reality show circuit, the makers are planning to introduce fresh faces through wild card entries in the house. This move could shake up the dynamics in the show and introduce new twists and turns for both contestants and fans.

As the tension mounts, fans are eagerly awaiting the eviction announcements to see who will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 17 house this week. Who do you think will walk out next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.