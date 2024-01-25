Bigg Boss 17 Final Voting: And, bottom 2 contestants are…

Mumbai: The eagerly awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is set to dazzle viewers on January 28. The top 5 finalists vying for the coveted trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar.

The anticipation is palpable as fans wonder who will emerge victorious and secure a spot in the top 3, while two contestants will bid farewell in the 4th and 5th positions.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Top 3, Bottom 2

Latest voting trends on BiggBossVoting.com reveal that Munawar Faruqui is currently leading the pack with the highest number of votes. Following closely behind are Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra, creating an intense competition for the top spots.

Shockingly, Ankita Lokhande finds herself at the bottom of the list, receiving the least number of votes. Arun Srikanth Mashettey, who was expected to be in the last position, has surpassed Ankita to claim the 4th position.

As the grand finale approaches, the rankings are dynamic, and the final moments can be unpredictable, as Bigg Boss is known for its twists and turns.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this exciting season to see who will lift the trophy and become the ultimate winner. Comment your opinions below.

