5 New celebrities enter Bigg Boss 17 house, check names

Mumbai: With just two days remaining for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, the show’s makers are pulling out all the stops to ensure an exciting and spicy conclusion for the viewers.

The top 5 finalists – Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar – are gearing up for the ultimate battle for the trophy. After an intense media round and emotional journey videos, the anticipation is reaching its peak.

Adding to the excitement, Bigg Boss is set to welcome five new celebrity guests to the show. The much-awaited guest list has been revealed, promising an extra dose of entertainment and support for the finalists. Here’s a sneak peek at the celebrity guests and the finalists they will be supporting.

Karan Kundrra for Munawar Faruqui

Pooja Bhatt for Mannara Chopra

Shalin Bhanot for Abhishek Kumar

Sandip Sikcand for Arun Mashettey

Amruta Khanvilkar for Ankita Lokhande

As the celebrity guests make their entry into the Bigg Boss house today, the atmosphere is charged with excitement, and the shooting for this special episode is currently underway. Fans can look forward to witnessing how these celebrities will extend their support and add a new dimension to the competition.

The episode is expected to be aired tomorrow, so let’s eagerly await the unfolding drama and see how these famous faces make an impact on the journey of the top 5 finalists.

