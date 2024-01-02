Bigg Boss 17 Finale month: 6 Contestants face next elimination

Mumbai: Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 17 marked the third shocking elimination announcement, with Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, bidding farewell to the house. With reports suggesting that the finale is set for January 28, the reality show has officially entered its finale month.

After the exits of Rinku, Neil, and now Anurag, the season has now got its top 10 contestants. As the show progresses into its 12th week, another elimination round awaits the remaining contestants, making the competition even more intense.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominated Contestants 12th Week

Nominations for the upcoming elimination have already taken place, and the results will be unveiled in tonight’s episode. As per insiders and Live Feed updates, six contestants have found themselves in the danger zone this week. The list includes:

Abhishek Kumar

Aoora

Ayesha Khan

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Munawar Faruqui

Samarth Jurel

With the finale just around the corner, the stakes are higher than ever. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the outcome of the next elimination, wondering which contestant will be the next to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

