TOP female contestant out of Bigg Boss 17 finale race

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for a nail-biting finale on January 28 and fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the season’s winner. The finalists, including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey, are keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Ankita Lokhande’s Position In Bigg Boss 17 Finale

Speculation has been rife about Ankita Lokhande being a strong contender for the top spot, with some suggesting that the season has been marked by favoritism, a claim even acknowledged by Bigg Boss himself. However, recent developments from various Google votings and social media polls tell a different story.

Contrary to popular belief, Ankita Lokhande seems to be trailing behind in the race, currently sitting in the fifth position. Surprisingly, Mannara Chopra is emerging as a strong contender for the top 3, even surpassing Ankita. The competition is fierce, with Arun Mashettey securing the fourth position, receiving more votes than Ankita.

#AnkitaLokhande is nowhere in Top-3 according to the votes.



Only the narrative can make her into the Top 3.



Else, #MannaraChopra securing her spot easily in TOP-3 based on VOTES.#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 25, 2024

It’s worth noting that last year’s Bigg Boss 16 saw a similar situation, where Google votings accurately predicted the winner, favoring MC Stan over the anticipated Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. This has left fans wondering if history will repeat itself in Bigg Boss 17, adding an unexpected twist to the finale.

As the tension builds up, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious and whether the Google votings will once again prove to be a reliable indicator of the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 17.

