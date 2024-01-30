Bigg Boss 17 finalist Arun Srikanth Mashettey takes home Rs…

Mumbai: ‘He came, he saw, he conquered’….This timeless line perfectly suits Arun Srikanth Mashettey.

In the recently concluded Bigg Boss 17, Arun, a finalist from Hyderabad, won hearts despite not bagging the trophy. Although Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner, Arun’s journey made him a beloved contestant, earning praise from both the audience and host Salman Khan. Arun, the first Hyderabadi contestant on the Bigg Boss Hindi platform, garnered admiration even from some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities like Tabu, Rohit Shetty and Pooja Bhatt.

Arun finished the game in 5th position but truly left a lasting impression in the history of Bigg Boss.

Speculations about the contestants’ earnings have piqued curiosity after the finale episode of Bigg Boss 17. Let’s have a look at how much Arun Srikanth Mashettey earned from the biggest reality show.

Arun Mashettey Bigg Boss Salary

Arun, known for his gaming YouTube channel, is rumoured to have earned around Rs 3.5 lakhs per week during the 15-week show. His total earnings stand at around Rs 52 lakhs surpassing the winner’s prize money which was Rs 50 lakhs. Let’s wait and watch what Arun has in store for his fans next.