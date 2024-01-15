Bigg Boss 17 gets TOP 8 contestants, all face next elimination

Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is around the corner and the excitement is palpable among fans. This week is important as the show will get its top 6 or 7 contestants of the season. One or two contestants might bid farewell to the show, so all eyes are on the next elimination now.

Insiders suggest that the nominations for the 14th week have already taken place and not one or two but all the remaining 8 contestants are in the danger zone this week.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominations 14th Week

The list includes —

Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain

Munawar Faruqui

Ayesha Khan

Abhishek Kumar

Isha Malviya

Mannara Chopra

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

ALL HMS ARE NOMINATED THIS WEEK — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 14, 2024

Getting nominated as a whole house is a rare occurrence and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will manage to secure their spot in the final leg of the competition and who will bid farewell in this crucial week.

The upcoming elimination round promises to be an emotional one, as contestants face the prospect of leaving the Bigg Boss house just days before the grand finale. Let’s wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.