Three nominated contestants of first week in Bigg Boss 17 are -- Navid Sole, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Here's SHOCKING 1st week elimination update
Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 wraps up its first week, viewers are eagerly anticipating the first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ hosted by Salman Khan. Besides discussing the contestants’ gameplay and offering advice, Salman will be be seen revealing the elimination results. Fans have been curious to learn which of the three nominated housemates would be leaving the show.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominated Contestants

  • Mannara Chopra
  • Abhishek Kumar
  • Navid Sole

Week 1 Elimination Update

Weekend Ka Vaar shooting took place yesterday and reports from inside sources suggest a twist – there will be no elimination this week. It appears that Salman Khan has decided to grant the nominated contestants an extra week to prove themselves in the Bigg Boss house.

If an elimination had taken place, Navid Sole would have been the one to leave, as he received the fewest votes among the three nominated contestants.

What’s your take on ‘no eviction’ thing in first week? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 1:39 pm IST

