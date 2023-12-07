Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya to be thrown out of show? Here’s why

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 took a serious turn last week when Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka Bhai, was removed from the show due to a physical altercation with Abhishek Kumar. It served as a stern consequence for violating Bigg Boss rules.

Now, the house might witness another contestant facing a similar fate, and surprisingly, it’s a female contestant this time – Isha Malviya.

Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Fight In Bigg Boss 17

In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, the drama escalated as contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar found themselves in the midst of a heated arguments during an immunity task.

The ongoing immunity task features contestants Arun Mashettey and Neil Bhatt vying for safety in the Bigg Boss house. However, the focus shifted when Abhishek Kumar, in the heat of the moment, called out another contestant during the task. Isha Malviya, not one to stay silent, intervened and accused Abhishek of deliberately instigating the situation.

The verbal exchange quickly escalated into a more intense confrontation, with both participants exchanging heated words. In a surprising turn, Isha reportedly raised her hand and forcefully pushed Abhishek away during the argument. Abhishek, taken aback, immediately questioned the move, saying, “Dhakka kyun maara” (Why did you push?).

Viewers are now eagerly anticipating how Bigg Boss will respond to this incident. Given the recent elimination of Sunny Aryan for a physical fight, the question arises whether Isha Malviya will receive a warning or face removal from the show. Tonight’s episode promises to be action-packed as fans wait to see the consequences of this clash in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.