Bigg Boss 17: Know how much Anurag Dobhal earned in 11 weeks

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 sails towards its highly anticipated finale, the excitement among fans has been reaching its peak. The season has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with unexpected twists, surprise entries, and shocking eliminations, keeping viewers hooked and guessing.

In a recent episode, the show delivered its first surprise eviction, leaving the audience shocked. Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house after an 11-week stint.

Curiosity now surrounds Anurag’s earnings during his journey in the reality show.

Anurag Dobhal Bigg Boss 17 Fees

The moto vlogger, UK07 Rider, was a prominent and talked-about contestant in Bigg Boss 17. It is revealed that Anurag commanded a huge salary of Rs 7.5 lakhs per week for his time in the Bigg Boss house. Therefore, his total remuneration for the 11 weeks stands at an impressive range of Rs 77 to 82 lakhs.

With Anurag’s exit, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episodes to witness more drama, twists, and turns in the lead-up to the grand finale.

