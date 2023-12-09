Bigg Boss 17: Know how much Sana Raees Khan earned in 2 months

Mumbai: Celebrity lawyer Sana Raees Khan bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 house after an eventful 8-week journey filled with highs and lows. Though her stint was a mix of entertaining and dull moments, Sana always stood strong when it mattered most.

While some days she captivated the audience with her charisma, other days were less eventful. However, Sana won hearts with her candid and outspoken nature.

As Sana Raees Khan exits the show, let’s have a look at how much she took home as her total remuneration from Bigg Boss 17. Over the span of two months, she not only gained popularity but also earned a significant sum.

Sana Raees Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 Remuneration

For her notable two-month stint on Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan, a criminal lawyer recognized for handling high-profile cases such as Aryan Khan’s, reportedly earned a substantial Rs 6 lakhs per week. Crunching the numbers, this translates to a total of Rs 48 lakhs for her eight-week participation in the show.

With Sana’s departure, the contestant count now stands at 13 in the race for the Bigg Boss 17 title. However, the dynamics are expected to shift once again as K-pop star Aoora is set to enter the house as the third wildcard contestant, bringing the total number of contestants back to 14. Fans are eager to see how this new addition will impact the dynamics within the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.