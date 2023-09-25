Bigg Boss 17: List of 10 contestants who rejected the show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is just a few days away from its premiere. The official launch date was announced by the makers on Sunday with a new promo on social media. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season of the biggest controversial reality show is set begin from October 15.

Fans are now eager to know which celebrities will enter the Bigg Boss house. While the finalized list of contestants is yet to be released, rumors have surfaced about 10 celebrities who declined the opportunity to participate in BB 17. Have a look at the list below.

Bigg Boss 17 Rejected Contestants List

Munawar Faruqui

Sheezan Khan

Sandiip Sikcand

Twinkle Arora

Zain Imam

Mohsin Khan

Divyanka Tripathi

Sangita Ghosh

Abhishek Malhan

Mr and Mrs Narula

Almost Confirmed Contestants List

Ankita Lokhande

Abhishek Kumar

Isha Malviya

Eisha Singh

Harsh Beniwal

Bebika Dhurve

Samarth Jurel

