Bigg Boss 17: ‘Lost my baby,’ Arun Mashettey’s wife breaks devastating news

Mumbai: In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, emotions are going to run high as contestants will be seen welcoming their family members into the house. Among them, Arun Srikanth Mashettey’s wife, Malak Mashettey, and their daughter will be making a surprise entry. The episodes are ready and will be aired today and tomorrow.

Insiders said that the joyous reunion of Arun with his family took a somber turn as Arun’s wife shared the devastating news with him during the family week. Reports suggest that Arun broke into tears after learning about his wife’s miscarriage, which occurred during Diwali 2023.

Arun’s Wife Malak Suffers Miscarriage

Popular X handle Bigg Boss Tak, known for sharing insider news from the reality show, disclosed that Arun’s wife and daughter entered the house to show support, leaving him overwhelmed with emotion. Sadly, the moment turned heartbreaking when his wife revealed the miscarriage news.

Sources indicate that Arun, a contestant from Hyderabad, was shattered and couldn’t hold back his tears. In conversation with India Forums, Arun Mashettey’s wife confirmed the same and said, “Yes, I shared the news with Arun inside the house. I don’t want to talk much about that as I have passed that part of myself. I was thrilled to meet him. I had lost my baby. I want him to win the Trophy.”

Heartbreaking Moment! Arun Mahashetty's wife revealed to Arun that she had faced a miscarriage during Diwali in 2023.



This leave Arun visibly shattered as he broke down in tears upon hearing the news.



It’s reported that the show’s makers might choose not to air this sensitive segment on national television. Arun, along with other remaining contestants, including Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain, and others, is gearing up for the final weeks of Bigg Boss 17.