Bigg Boss 17: ‘Maut daaldo,’ Hyderabadis react to Arun Srikanth’s entry

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 kicked off with a bang on Sunday, October 15, witnessing the entry of 17 contestants into the controversial reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Among the diverse pool of participants, one contestant, YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashettey, has caught the attention of many, especially those hailing from Hyderabad, his hometown.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey aka Arun Bhai in Bigg Boss 17

Arun Srikanth, known for his channel ‘Achanak Bayanak’, is a Hyderabad native, and this marks the first time a proper Hyderabadi has graced the stage of India’s biggest reality show. The news has sparked excitement among viewers from Hyderabad, who are thrilled to witness a representative from their city in this widely-watched program.

Expressing his excitement, Arun Srikanth shared a video on Instagram, stating, “Apka bhai agaya Dhoom machane, BIGG BOSS SEASON 17 ME…Arun bhai bolte records todte. Angaaar aafat maut daaldengey aap sabke pyaar k Saath Share Maaro G Maaro!” He encouraged his followers to share and support him on this new journey, promising an exciting and energetic performance.

Hyderabadi fans are rallying behind Arun Srikanth, extending their full-fledged support and urging him to bring the trophy home. “Jhanda gaad ke aao,” wrote on Instagram users. “Arun bhai BB ke trophy Hyderabad kou aana itahas badal na ab,” wrote another.

“Khatam hai masla ab asal big boss ka maza abb ane vala hai,” a third comment read.

As Bigg Boss 17 unfolds, audiences eagerly await Arun Srikanth’s journey and the mark he will leave on the reality show. The show airs every day on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

What's your take on Arun Bhai's participation in Bigg Bigg boss 17?