Bigg Boss 17: MC Stan drops BIG hint about winner, he is…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows in India and people usually talk about the show in homes and offices. Every season, fans choose their favourite contestants and support them. In Bigg Boss 17 too, there are various contestants inside the house who are playing a good game and a debate of who will lift the trophy has already started.

Yes, the debate is going on social media platforms and amidst all this, rapper MC Stan who is also the winner of Bigg Boss 16 is set to reveal the name of his favourite contestant. Stan is going to join Salman Khan on the stage tonight on Weekend Ka Vaar and it is reported that the rapper will reveal the name of his favourite contestant.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Name!

MC Stan will promote his upcoming new song from the Farrey movie on the stage and the rapper will declare Munawar Faruqui as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Reports suggest that Stan finds the comedian as the most strong participant on the show and he likes his game.

Among all 17 contestants, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya are mostly loved by fans and they have managed to increase the graph of followers with their game. Let us wait for the big hint tonight and see who MC Stan finds more eligible to lift the trophy.

What’s your take on MC Stan’s hint? Is Munawar the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.