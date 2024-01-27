Bigg Boss 17: Munawar, Abhishek’s total earnings for 15 weeks

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 gears up for its grand finale, the spotlight is firmly on the two most beloved and hyped contestants of the season — Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. Fans loved the way they played the game and the camaraderie they shared throughout the season, making them the talk of the town. They did their best and managed to become the finalists of BB 17 and now they are very closer to the coveted winner’s trophy.

Many loyal viewers and social media polls hint at a possible final showdown between Munawar and Abhishek, placing them in the top two spots. However, with nothing confirmed yet, all updates will have to wait until tomorrow’s grand reveal.

The internet is buzzing with excitement as Munawar and Abhishek trend across platforms. Fans are not only invested in their journey but are also curious about the earnings these top contestants have amassed during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss Salary

Reportedly, Munawar Faruqui charged Rs 7 to 8 lakhs per week. Having endured the challenges for all 15 weeks, his total earnings stand at a whopping Rs 1 to 1.2 crore – more than double the winner’s prize money, which is said to be around 40 to 50 lakhs.

Abhishek Kumar Bigg Boss Salary

Abhishek Kumar’s weekly earnings were Rs 5 lakhs. For 15 weeks, his total remuneration stands at around approximately Rs 75 lakhs.

While the anticipation for the official announcement of the winner builds, fans eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious in this thrilling season of Bigg Boss 17. What’s your take? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 finale.