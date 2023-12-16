Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to marry Ayesha Khan?

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s personal life has become a hot topic recently, especially after his candid revelations on Bigg Boss 17. He openly discussed his first marriage, divorce, his son and also shed light on his current relationship. Munawar confirmed that he has been dating social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi for the past two years.

However, things have taken an unexpected turn as another woman, social media influencer Ayesha Khan, has entered the picture. Ayesha recently alleged that Munawar was simultaneously dating both her and Nazila. She claimed that Munawar even expressed a desire to marry her.

Ayesha Khan Enters Bigg Boss 17 As Wildcard Contestant

Ayesha Khan, set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house, in a promo revealed that she has a history with Faruqui. She claimed that despite Faruqui’s commitment to the show, he had previously promised to marry her. The social media influencer stated, “Before entering the show, he had told me, ‘I love you, I want to get married to you.’ This has been his way of approaching every girl. I want an apology from him; that is one of the main reasons why I am going to the show.”

Munawar Faruqui is yet to respond to these new claims. Fans are now curious about how the comedian will react to Ayesha’s entry in Bigg Boss 17 tonight and how it will impact on his journey in the reality show.

