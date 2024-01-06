Bigg Boss 17: Re-entry of TWO eliminated contestants?

Mumbai: The competition inside Bigg Boss 17 house is heating up as the top 10 contestants vie for a spot in the finale. Tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises even more surprises.

Abhishek Kumar, who was involved in a physical altercation with Samarth Jurel, is set to exit the house. Ankita Lokhande, in a shocking move, has chosen to eliminate Abhishek due to the altercation. Fans are eagerly awaiting Salman Khan’s reaction to the unfolding drama.

Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar Back On Bigg Boss 17?

Adding to the buzz, a tweet suggesting the grand re-entry of two previously eliminated contestants is going viral on Twitter. The tweet claims that Anurag Dobhal and Abhishek Kumar are likely to make a comeback on the show this week.

Bigg Boss 17 eliminated contestant Anurag Dobhal (Instagram)

Anurag Dobhal, who faced a surprising triple elimination alongside Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt last week, was evicted by fellow housemates, not based on audience voting. While there is no official confirmation regarding Anurag’s return, it has been confirmed that Abhishek Kumar is back in the game just a day after his elimination.

Abhishek Kumar eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 (Instagram)

Sources suggest that Salman Khan played a pivotal role in bringing Abhishek back into the show. The decision comes in response to criticism from both celebrities and fans who argued that Abhishek is a strong contender and deserves a second chance.

Do you think Anurag too deserves a second chance?